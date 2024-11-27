iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $82,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.