iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,581,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,576,890. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

