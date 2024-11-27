iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.57 and last traded at $160.13, with a volume of 34177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.26.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

