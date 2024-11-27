iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,406,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 467,777 shares.The stock last traded at $36.16 and had previously closed at $35.83.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $558.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

