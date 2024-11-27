iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $80,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,680,000 after purchasing an additional 391,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

