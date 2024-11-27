iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is True Vision MN LLC’s 8th Largest Position

True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 90,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,772. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

