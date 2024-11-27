iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) is Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s 9th Largest Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.93 and a 1-year high of $80.37.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

