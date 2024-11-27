iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.71. 1,188,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,938. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

