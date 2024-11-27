iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $603.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $583.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $455.41 and a fifty-two week high of $604.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

