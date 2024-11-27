iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

IVV opened at $603.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $455.41 and a fifty-two week high of $604.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.74 and a 200-day moving average of $560.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

