iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.23% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,502,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

