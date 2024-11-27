iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.70, but opened at $53.83. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 7,528,295 shares changing hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

