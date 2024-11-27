Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,125 shares of company stock worth $6,613,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.37, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 794.47%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

