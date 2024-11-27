Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 8387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
