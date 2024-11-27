Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.38 and last traded at $103.99, with a volume of 4947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.69.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.37. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,117,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,114,000 after buying an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,499,000.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

