Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,537,000 after buying an additional 1,401,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 896,186 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 573,282 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,203,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,603 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,313. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

