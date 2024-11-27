International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $75.76, with a volume of 26078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.
International Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Transactions at International Bancshares
In related news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Bancshares
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.