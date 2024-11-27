Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Decreased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $622,079 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average is $151.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.