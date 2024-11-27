Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Soros Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 516.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,030 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 4.7% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $151.52.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $622,079. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

