Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.0 %

IBKR stock opened at $192.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

