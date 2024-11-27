Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.34. 1,444,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,441,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

INTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

