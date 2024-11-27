Insight Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

