Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,741 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 2,741 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.70, for a total transaction of $1,117,505.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,994 shares in the company, valued at $61,152,553.80. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WINA opened at $419.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.24. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $8.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $33.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 198.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 673.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

