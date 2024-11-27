Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $100.73. 1,437,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,800. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

