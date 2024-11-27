Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 75,600 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 75,600 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,225,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,357,117.80. This represents a 15.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, John Bicket sold 64,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,045,224.76.

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,084,834.10.

On Tuesday, October 8th, John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,605,291.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04.

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 1,821,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,819. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

