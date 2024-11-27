Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $142,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,246.48. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 4,875 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $224,250.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $61,352.90.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $161,180.55.

On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $154,349.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $156,984.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $154,008.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $154,318.00.

RxSight Price Performance

RXST traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 229,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,755. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in RxSight by 21.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in RxSight by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

