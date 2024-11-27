Insider Selling: Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells 73,321 Shares of Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 73,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $626,894.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,065,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,208,614.25. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 97,266 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $845,241.54.

Playtika Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The company had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $622.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 648.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

