Insider Buying: Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) Director Matthew E. Forstenhausler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE SPMC opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPMC
Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sound Point Meridian Capital
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.