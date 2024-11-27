Insider Buying: Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CEO Buys 14,500 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $54,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,072 shares in the company, valued at $574,832.16. This trade represents a 10.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 18.4 %

Shares of CATX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

