Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CEO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $16,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,303.81. This trade represents a 2.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 1.2 %
Granite Ridge Resources stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 207,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,767. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $862.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 122.23%.
Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
