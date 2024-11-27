Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CEO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $16,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,303.81. This trade represents a 2.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Granite Ridge Resources stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 207,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,767. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $862.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 122.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 61,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 35.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 317,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

