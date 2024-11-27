Insider Buying: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,650.40. This trade represents a 19.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 491,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,213. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.