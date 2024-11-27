Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Stock Position Trimmed by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April comprises 0.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of KAPR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. 16,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

