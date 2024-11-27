Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Innovative Food Stock Up 1.3 %

Innovative Food stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 18,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,349. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.