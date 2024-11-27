Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Innovative Food Stock Up 1.3 %
Innovative Food stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 18,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,349. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.77.
Innovative Food Company Profile
