Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells $180,400.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INODGet Free Report) Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,278 shares in the company, valued at $373,337.80. The trade was a 32.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innodata by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter worth $8,142,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

