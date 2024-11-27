Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.52 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 277,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,514,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,665,000 after buying an additional 90,925 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,056,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

