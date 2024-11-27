Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $19,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

ULTA stock opened at $360.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

