Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROP opened at $561.89 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $508.22 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $552.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

