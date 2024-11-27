HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 4,411,764 Shares

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 4,411,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,387,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,808.72. This trade represents a 63.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HWH International alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,034,537 shares of HWH International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $3,801,758.31.

HWH International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWH opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. HWH International Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HWH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HWH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.