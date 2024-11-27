HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. 12,052,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. HP has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

