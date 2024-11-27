HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,052,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. HP has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

