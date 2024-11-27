Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 76.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 94,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $328,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EVN opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

