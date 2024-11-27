Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,785,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 274,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,891,000 after acquiring an additional 272,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after acquiring an additional 171,357 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $743,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,930. This trade represents a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PBH opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $86.36.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

