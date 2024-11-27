Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Update

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 1,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,834. The company has a market cap of $102.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $27.48.
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.