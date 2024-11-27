HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 544 ($6.84), with a volume of 413181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 537 ($6.75).
HgCapital Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 506.52. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 131.50, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.
HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.
Insider Activity
About HgCapital Trust
Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HgCapital Trust
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.