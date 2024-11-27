HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 544 ($6.84), with a volume of 413181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 537 ($6.75).

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 506.52. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 131.50, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

Insider Activity

About HgCapital Trust

In related news, insider Richard J. Brooman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920 ($25,040.85). Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

