Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 713.4% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.7 days.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF remained flat at $22.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $24.15.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
