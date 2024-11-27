Henry Kim Purchases 3,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,785 shares in the company, valued at $488,510.40. This trade represents a 15.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Henry Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Henry Kim acquired 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,295.00.

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

PCB stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $304.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.67.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

