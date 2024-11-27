Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.60 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 170.60 ($2.14), with a volume of 695655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.17).

Henderson European Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marco Bianconi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,730 ($2,174.73). 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henderson European Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

