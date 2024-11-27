Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Heidrick & Struggles International accounts for 0.8% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

