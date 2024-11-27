Head-To-Head Comparison: Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) versus CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sila Realty Trust and CV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sila Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 CV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sila Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Sila Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sila Realty Trust is more favorable than CV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sila Realty Trust 12.11% 1.54% 1.09% CV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sila Realty Trust and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sila Realty Trust and CV”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sila Realty Trust $189.07 million 7.65 $24.04 million N/A N/A CV $23.58 million N/A -$15.96 million N/A N/A

Sila Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Summary

Sila Realty Trust beats CV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

