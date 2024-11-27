HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
